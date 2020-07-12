Age 85, formerly of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully July 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Robert and daughter Kelli. Survived by children Candice (Ron), Craig, John (Denise), David (Marlene) and Susan; siblings James Lee (Pam), Joanne Tasler and Melody Beattie; many nieces and nephews, many grandchildren and great grand children. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Frederic Nursing Home, and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. A private family service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store