Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Alliance Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Alliance Church
2105 W. Roselawn Ave.
Roseville, MN
Nestor H. KORPI


1927 - 2019
Nestor H. KORPI Obituary
Of Roseville, formerly of Arden Hills Went to meet his Lord October 2nd, 2019, 5 days short of 92. He was a member of the Carpenters & Joiners Union and also used his skills on many volunteer projects. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers and 6 sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife Edith of 69 years; son, James of Denver, CO; daughter, Sandra (Derek) Curran; grandsons, Luke of Milton Keynes, England and Adam of New York City; sister-in-law, Lucille Korpi, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 4:00PM–7:00PM Friday, October 11th at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview. Memorial service to be held Oct. 12th at 11:00AM at Rose Hill Alliance Church 2105 W. Roselawn Ave., Roseville with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Big Sandy Camp, Rose Hill Alliance Church or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
