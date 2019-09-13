Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita
Cottage Grove, MN
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita
8694 80th St S
Cottage Grove, MN
Nicholas A. "Nick" BLEES Jr.

Nicholas A. "Nick" BLEES Jr. Obituary
Age 69 of Cottage Grove Passed away on September 10, 2019 He is preceded in death by his father, Nick Sr.; brother, Brian and nephew, Billy. Nick is survived by his loving wife, Pat; children, Nick III (Chris), Christina (Jesse) Ploessl; grand-children, Nick IV, Joe, Natalie, Lydia, and Ben; mother, Antoinette; siblings, Greg (Sandee), Marie (Bob), Terry (Corrine), Steve (Josie), and Jeff (Terry); sister in law, Sally (Ken) and Cathy (Paul); several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
