Age 50 of St. Paul Died June 18, 2020 Nick grew up in St. Paul, and graduated from Woodbury High School in 1988. On September 25, 1993 he would marry JoDee Lehto, and he eventually earned his BA in Economics from the University of Minnesota in 2003. Nick had numerous passions; he started Brutal MMA, a promotion company, and was a top ranked referee in the UFC. He was an avid Minnesota Viking and Minnesota Wild fan, and knew every episode of Frasier. As a scuba diver, Nick travelled the world and explored countless farfetched islands and reefs. Most important, though, was his family. He was most proud of his four boys, or "amazing men", as he would put it. Always a jokester, his amazing sense of humor will be dearly missed. Nick was preceded in death by his mom, Dori; father in law, Joseph Lehto; Grandma Fern; and grand parents Joe (Bernice) Dervie. He is survived by his sons, Pacer Alexander, Shandon Tyler, Xander Paul Joseph, and Roman Gray; loving wife, JoDee Lehto Gamst; parents, Paul (Wendy); mother in law, Darelynn Lehto; siblings, Deanna (Jason), Nicci (Craig), Brian (Single), Sean (It's Complicated), and Joey (Alyssa), as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-702-0302