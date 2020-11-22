1/1
Nicholas Andrew NEWMAN
Nick passed away November 9, 2020 at age 35. Survived by mother Debra Newman (nee McCallum) and father Roy (Jeanette); brothers Alex, Matthew (Amy), and Travis (Barb); numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephew. Nick was dearly loved by his family and friends, also his beloved cat Franny, and will be sorely missed. Nick was a long term and dedicated employee at the University of MN. He will be dearly missed by his co-workers and friends. A special thank you to John, Eugene, and Lou for all of their help and support. Due to Covid 19 no service is scheduled at this time. Memorials gifts in honor of Nick Newman are preferred to the Animal Humane Society at: animalhumanesociety.org. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
