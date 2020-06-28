Nicholas DERSE
Beloved Son Age 29, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. Born to Stacy Voerding and James Derse. He is survived by his father James Derse and step mother Shannon Derse, along with step sisters Regena and Amber, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and grandparents Jean Dick and Theodore Collins. Preceded in death by his beloved mother Stacy Voerding, grandparents Marge and Burt Derse. Private services and burial at Acacia Park Cemetery. Donations to your favorite charity in Nick's name. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
