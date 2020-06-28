Nicholas DERSE

Beloved Son Age 29, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. Born to Stacy Voerding and James Derse. He is survived by his father James Derse and step mother Shannon Derse, along with step sisters Regena and Amber, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and grandparents Jean Dick and Theodore Collins. Preceded in death by his beloved mother Stacy Voerding, grandparents Marge and Burt Derse. Private services and burial at Acacia Park Cemetery. Donations to your favorite charity in Nick's name. 651-698-0796
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.