|
|
Age 80, was born on October 12, 1939, a respected educator and award winning film maker, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at United Hospital from complications of lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Clark and baby brother, Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara, who he took great care of, also many other friends and relatives. He was raised in Ashton, Iowa and attended St. Mary's University in Winona, University of Iowa and Hamline University in St. Paul. He will be dearly missed by wife, Barbara, friends and relatives and all the kitties, birds and animals he befriended. Memorial services will be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020