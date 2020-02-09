Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ramsey County Care Center
2000 White Bear Ave
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Edward CLARK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Edward CLARK Obituary
Age 80 Born on October 12, 1939, a respected educator and an award winning film maker, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at United Hospital from complications of lung cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara. A short service and celebration of life will be held at the Ramsey County Care Center, 2000 White Bear Ave, Maplewood, MN on Saturday, February 15 from 2-4PM. Memorials preferred to a cat rescue organization, Kitty Revolution. Full notice ran on Sunday, January 19.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -