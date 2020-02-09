|
Age 80 Born on October 12, 1939, a respected educator and an award winning film maker, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at United Hospital from complications of lung cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara. A short service and celebration of life will be held at the Ramsey County Care Center, 2000 White Bear Ave, Maplewood, MN on Saturday, February 15 from 2-4PM. Memorials preferred to a cat rescue organization, Kitty Revolution. Full notice ran on Sunday, January 19.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020