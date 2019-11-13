Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Seman Chapel
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 767-1000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
13655 Round Lake Blvd
Andover, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
13655 Round Lake Blvd
Andover, MN
Nicholas Jay CENAIKO Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Nicholas Jay Cenaiko announces his passing after a brief illness on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at the age 55. Nicholas of Coon Rapids, MN was a successful Trade Show Producer and partner of Cenaiko Productions and JD Salsa Seasonings. Nicholas will be lovingly remembered by his mother Deanna Cenaiko, Sister Stacy Seman, brother Barry Cenaiko. Nicholas will also be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, Colt, Austin, Ryann and Dillon Seman, Kendall and Conner Cenaiko, as well by his great nieces, and nephew Matix, Mila, and Russel. Funeral services in Memory of Nicholas will be held Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 13655 Round Lake Blvd, Andover, MN, 55304. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Washburn-McReavy Seman Chapel 763-767-1000.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
