|
|
Loving Father, Son And Brother ~ Age 37 Passed away suddenly on March 16, 2019. Survived by loving son Leo John Schmieg; parents Gary & Joan; siblings Lori, Crissy (Jeff) Partridge, & Tony Sievers; nephews Tyler, Jakob, & Gavin; Leo's mother Ashley Schwintek; loving uncles & aunts; & many other loving family & friends. Nick was a firefighter in North St. Paul for 10 years. Memorial Gathering Thursday (3/21) from 3PM - 7PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019