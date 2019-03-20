Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas SCHMIEG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas John "Nick" SCHMIEG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas John "Nick" SCHMIEG Obituary
Loving Father, Son And Brother ~ Age 37 Passed away suddenly on March 16, 2019. Survived by loving son Leo John Schmieg; parents Gary & Joan; siblings Lori, Crissy (Jeff) Partridge, & Tony Sievers; nephews Tyler, Jakob, & Gavin; Leo's mother Ashley Schwintek; loving uncles & aunts; & many other loving family & friends. Nick was a firefighter in North St. Paul for 10 years. Memorial Gathering Thursday (3/21) from 3PM - 7PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now