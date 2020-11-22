1/1
Nicholas "Nick" KOVACH
Age 77, So. St. Paul/Garrison He is able to once again enjoy his favorite hobbies of hunting and fishing. Passed peacefully after a long illness. Survived by wife Dots of 38 years, children Denise (Dale) Sundstrom, Laurie (Doug) Bauer, Steve (Linda) Kovach and stepson Jim (Heather) Verdick, brother Jeff (Bonnie), 9 grandchildren – Joe, Andrew, Tony, Madeline, Alex, Leah, Sam, Grace, and Joe, and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Frank Kovach and Norma Kovach Telander, and stepson Jeff. He will be cremated followed by a private interment. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association of MN.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
