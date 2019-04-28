Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
Age 87, of Apple Valley Formerly of South St. Paul Passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born October 31, 1931 in South Saint Paul, MN., to Frank and Anna (nee Bayer) Schneider, Sr. Nick is survived by his daughters, Barbara Schroeder, Linda (Greg) Peterson, Carol (Al) Engdahl, and Judy (Rollie) Davidson; son, Dean (Melanie) Schneider; 15 grand-children; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Jean) Schneider; sister, Rosie (Rudy) Ramirez; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene (nee Latzke); and other family members. Gathering of Family and Friends will be 4-7 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Avenue, South Saint Paul, and 1 hour prior to 11 AM Celebration of Life, Thursday, May 2 in the Funeral Home. Nick will be laid to rest with Military Honors with his wife, Arlene, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred. Nick's family would like to thank his Caregivers and Friends at Apple Valley Villa. (651) 451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
