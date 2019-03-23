Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Road
Woodbury, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Road
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Nicholas Vestal (Nico) DRESCICH


Nicholas Vestal (Nico) DRESCICH Obituary
Born 12/09/1994, passed away unexpectedly on 3/13/19 in Santa Monica, CA. Beloved son of Patrick and Marie Drescich of Woodbury, MN. Survived by parents Patrick and Marie Drescich and infant daughter Rosalina (Rosie) Marie Ellis. Also survived by Laurese Ellis, Cherone Vestal and family, beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. His bright smile, big heart and infectious personality will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Saturday, March 30th at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road, Woodbury MN 55125. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., luncheon to follow. Flowers can be sent to Woodbury Lutheran Church or if preferred, memorials can be directed to Patrick and Marie Drescich in support of an education fund for Rosalina Marie Ellis.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
