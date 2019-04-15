|
|
Age 48 of Andover, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 13, 2019. Nicole grew up in Spring Lake Park and taught at St. Francis Elementary. Preceded in death by father, Philip Chambers. Survived by loving husband, Dean; children, Wyatt and Lauren; mother, Judy Chambers; brothers, Brad (Kathy) and Ross (Susan); nieces, nephews and countless friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH (19921 Nightingale St. SW, Oak Grove, MN). Visitation also from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday with Parish Prayers and Time of Sharing at 6:30 PM at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE and Hwy 65, Blaine, MN). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 15, 2019