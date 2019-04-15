Home

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH
19921 Nightingale St. SW
Oak Grove, MN
View Map
Age 48 of Andover, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 13, 2019. Nicole grew up in Spring Lake Park and taught at St. Francis Elementary. Preceded in death by father, Philip Chambers. Survived by loving husband, Dean; children, Wyatt and Lauren; mother, Judy Chambers; brothers, Brad (Kathy) and Ross (Susan); nieces, nephews and countless friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH (19921 Nightingale St. SW, Oak Grove, MN). Visitation also from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday with Parish Prayers and Time of Sharing at 6:30 PM at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE and Hwy 65, Blaine, MN). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 15, 2019
