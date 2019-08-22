|
|
Beloved Daughter Age 48 of Hudson Died peacefully Monday, August 19th, at her residence. Nicole was born on November 12, 1970 in Mankato, MN to Gary and Betty Zwisler. She attended Trinity high school in Euless, TX and received a degree in business from Normandale Community College in Bloomington, MN. Nicole was an accomplished quilter, and when she wasn't enjoying her craft, she was traveling to various beaches, whether it was in California, Mexico, the Carribean or other warm locales with a beach and sun to enjoy. Nicole was also heavily involved with many charities and volunteer organizations throughout her life. The Pinky Swear Foundation was a charity she was particularly proud of. Nicole will remain in the hearts of her mother, Betty; her siblings, Barry (Melissa) Zwisler and Dawn (Jason) Ramaker; her nieces and nephews, Luke Langland, Sean and Elizabeth Zwisler and Anna, Jack and A.J. Ramaker; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary; her aunt, Victoria Carlson; and her grandparents. Memorial service Monday, August 26, 2019 at 7pm (visitation 5-7pm) St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Memorials are preferred to the Pinky Swear Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 22, 2019