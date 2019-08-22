Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1500 Vine St,
Hudson, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1500 Vine St
Hudson, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole KROLIKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole M. KROLIKOWSKI


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicole M. KROLIKOWSKI Obituary
Beloved Daughter Age 48 of Hudson Died peacefully Monday, August 19th, at her residence. Nicole was born on November 12, 1970 in Mankato, MN to Gary and Betty Zwisler. She attended Trinity high school in Euless, TX and received a degree in business from Normandale Community College in Bloomington, MN. Nicole was an accomplished quilter, and when she wasn't enjoying her craft, she was traveling to various beaches, whether it was in California, Mexico, the Carribean or other warm locales with a beach and sun to enjoy. Nicole was also heavily involved with many charities and volunteer organizations throughout her life. The Pinky Swear Foundation was a charity she was particularly proud of. Nicole will remain in the hearts of her mother, Betty; her siblings, Barry (Melissa) Zwisler and Dawn (Jason) Ramaker; her nieces and nephews, Luke Langland, Sean and Elizabeth Zwisler and Anna, Jack and A.J. Ramaker; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary; her aunt, Victoria Carlson; and her grandparents. Memorial service Monday, August 26, 2019 at 7pm (visitation 5-7pm) St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Memorials are preferred to the Pinky Swear Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Download Now