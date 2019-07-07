Home

Huber Funeral Home
520 2nd Street
Excelsior, MN 55331
(952) 474-9595
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
18360 Minnetonka Blvd
, Deephaven, MN

Nila ERLANDER


1932 - 2019
Age 87, of Excelsior Our precious mother went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl; grandson, Zachary; parents, Rudolph and Irene Riedel; and siblings, Mibs, Janice and Donna. She will be greatly missed by her children, Gary, Scott (Nita) and Kimberly (Mark) Ewald; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Laurel and Arlis; as well as nieces and nephews. Nila was born on March 14, 1932 and raised in Parker's Prairie. Nila was a wonderful mother and loving grandmother. Her faith in Jesus was evident to all by the life she lived. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation one hour prior, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 18360 Minnetonka Blvd., Deephaven, MN 55391. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Huber Funeral & Cremation Service Excelsior Chapel (952) 474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
