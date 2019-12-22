|
Age 96, of St. Paul Nilla grew up in Lake Crystal, Minnesota. She attended Iowa State University. In 1941 she married Orlowe Osten (also from Lake Crystal). She raised their first two children while Orlowe was in Europe in the army combat engineers during World War II. When Orlowe returned from Europe they moved to St. Paul and added two more children to their family. Annual family two-week road and camping trips through the U.S. and Canada (stuffing 6 people, tent, sleeping bags, cooler and Coleman stove, etc., into a station wagon) instilled a sense of adventure in her four kids. After all her kids finished high school, Nilla went back to college and at age 53 received her BA degree from Metropolitan State University. She then worked at Highland Park High School and Macalester College. Nilla had a great sense of humor and her family was the center of her life. Nilla died on December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Amanda Franchere, Orlowe her husband of 72 years, daughter Kristine, sister Helena Slind, daughter-in-law Judy Cormican Osten, and son-in-law Timothy Hoffmann. Survived by her daughter Karen Hoffmann, sons Frederick (Sue) and Evariste, grandchildren Eric, Wendy (Jim), Kristin (Mike), Anna (Charles), Andrew (Alisa), and Gabriel (Laura), great grandchildren Nicholas, Mackenzie, William, Evelyn, Trygve, Scarlett and Millie. In the Spring a private family memorial service will be held, followed by interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Nilla lived a long and good life, and left her family with great memories so in that sense she's still with us.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019