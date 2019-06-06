Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina MICEVYCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina MICEVYCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nina MICEVYCH Obituary
Fell asleep in the Lord peacefully June 5, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Age 92. She was surrounded by her sons, Paul (Shannon) and Michael (Susan). Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene, of 63 years. Survived by grandchildren, Anna (Peter), Mary (Shane), John and Paul, and great-granddaughter, Margot. Visitation 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church (1600 Hwy 96 W, Arden Hills, MN 55112). Funeral at 10 a.m. with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, St Paul to follow. Donations to UOC of USA (https://uocofusa.org)
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now