Fell asleep in the Lord peacefully June 5, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Age 92. She was surrounded by her sons, Paul (Shannon) and Michael (Susan). Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene, of 63 years. Survived by grandchildren, Anna (Peter), Mary (Shane), John and Paul, and great-granddaughter, Margot. Visitation 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church (1600 Hwy 96 W, Arden Hills, MN 55112). Funeral at 10 a.m. with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, St Paul to follow. Donations to UOC of USA (https://uocofusa.org)
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019