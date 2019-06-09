|
|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 92. Nina is preceded in death by her husband Glen and daughter Debby. She is survived by her sister Janet Friesner, children Greg (JoVanna), Jan Smith and Toni (Les) Sloper, grandchildren Andy (Stephanie) Smith, Jenny Smith, Shawn (Elizabeth) Stromath, Shannon Stromath, Danielle (Travis) Sloper and Brad (Roxanne) Sloper. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Tamara (Mitch), Annika, Cohen, Lily, Peyton, and Bailee. Service arrangements are forthcoming.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019