Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nina STROMATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina STROMATH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nina STROMATH Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the age of 92. Nina is preceded in death by her husband Glen and daughter Debby. She is survived by her sister Janet Friesner, children Greg (JoVanna), Jan Smith and Toni (Les) Sloper, grandchildren Andy (Stephanie) Smith, Jenny Smith, Shawn (Elizabeth) Stromath, Shannon Stromath, Danielle (Travis) Sloper and Brad (Roxanne) Sloper. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Tamara (Mitch), Annika, Cohen, Lily, Peyton, and Bailee. Service arrangements are forthcoming.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.