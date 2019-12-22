Home

Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 432-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
16200 Dodd Ln
Lakeville, MN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
16200 Dodd Ln.
Lakeville, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
16200 Dodd Ln.
Lakeville, MN
View Map
Noel K. ESTENSON Obituary
Age 80, of Lakeville Passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his infant granddaughter and brothers, Wayne and Lionel. Survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Ethel; children, Keith (Susan), Craig (Sharon), Kim (Scott) Amundson and Dennis (Barb); 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Kate (Steve) Hedman; sisters-in-law, Carol Malm and Bernie Estenson; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Noel led a successful career at Cenex/CHS from 1963 until he retired as CEO of CHS in 2000. Noel was a loving family man & a friend to everyone he met. Visitation from 3-5pm on Sun., Dec. 29, 2019 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 16200 Dodd Ln., Lakeville. Celebration of Life at 11am on Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 also at Lord of Life Lutheran with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2332 www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
