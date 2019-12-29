|
|
Age 83 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on, December 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul Minnesota. She was born November 8, 1936, in New Richmond, Wisconsin to Nolan and Pearl Jacobson, and her step-father, Donald Walsh. Nola worked at St. Catherine's College for ten years as a human resource secretary, and Briggs and Morgan for fourteen years. Nola is survived by her son, Mark, daughter, Jill; her grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, and Anthony; her significant other, Pedro and his daughter, Lupe; Lupe's daughter's, Angelica and Sky Lopez; and her brothers; Donald and Michael Walsh.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019