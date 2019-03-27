|
Nee Miller Age 77 of Oakdale Welcomed home by her Lord on March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl; parents, Henry "Tom" and Leeanora Miller. Survived by her children, Sandra (Ron) Loude, Mary (Joseph) Walter; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Jordon, Justin and Jason; Siblings, Thomas (Evelyn) Miller, David (Diane) Miller, Dan Miller, Linda (David) Massman and Jim (Cindy) Miller; Special furry friends, Sam and Rugar; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 9:30 AM Friday, March 29 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME- ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 8:30 – 9:30 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019