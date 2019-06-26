|
|
Loving Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend Age 79 of Marine on St. Croix. Passed away on June 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife, Betty; mother, Julia. Survived by son, Jim (Tricia); daughter, Julie (Menino) Fernandes; grandchildren, Alex, Emma & Audrey Wrobel and Hailey & Hannah Fernandes: brother, Dennis. Visitation Monday (July 1, 2019) 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Funeral Service Tuesday (July 2, 2019) 11:00 AM at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 150 5TH St., Marine of St. Croix with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019