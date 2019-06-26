Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
150 5TH St.
Marine of St. Croix, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert WROBEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert E. WROBEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norbert E. WROBEL Obituary
Loving Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend Age 79 of Marine on St. Croix. Passed away on June 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife, Betty; mother, Julia. Survived by son, Jim (Tricia); daughter, Julie (Menino) Fernandes; grandchildren, Alex, Emma & Audrey Wrobel and Hailey & Hannah Fernandes: brother, Dennis. Visitation Monday (July 1, 2019) 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Funeral Service Tuesday (July 2, 2019) 11:00 AM at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 150 5TH St., Marine of St. Croix with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now