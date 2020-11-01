Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Age 94. Born on May 20, 1926 and passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. Preceded in death by sister Geraldine and brother Roland. Survived by his wife of 74 years, Darleen: children Dennis, Nancy, Cindy (Greg) Krey, and Sandra (Robert) Poe; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was proud to be a WWII Navy Veteran and a retired St. Paul Fire Fighter. Incredible husband, father, and role-model, always putting his family first. Private family mass at St. Pascal's Baylon Church and Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com