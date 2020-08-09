1/
Norbert L. RAEHSLER
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle & Friend Age 91 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 53 years, Marjorie. Survived by sons, Barry, Brian (Diane); grandchildren, Cassie, Colin, Morgan, Tyler, Connor, Alexa; great-grand children, Arabella, Rowen, Everly; sisters, Donna, Mary and Linda. Private service and interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Heart Association. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
