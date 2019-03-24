|
|
Born November 23, 1949 Died Peacefully March 8, 2019 Park High School Class of 1967, graduate of both the University of MN and St. Catherine's, retired from Administrative Services at 3M, and volunteer for American Swedish Institute. Member of Dalaforening, and Vasa Order of America - District Lodge 7. Survived by sister Nancy Reis; brother Douglas (Christine) Lundwall; nieces Cheryl (Michael) Malluege, and Christine (John) Eliasson; nephews Robert (Susan) Reis, Randall (Patricia) Reis, Andrew (Jill) Lundwall and Dane Lundwall; great-nieces Germaine Longenbach, Suzanne (Daniel) Ward, Ryan Reis, Monika (Shane) Kleinschmidt, Katrina (Pat Green) Malluege, Joanna (Jon) Lewis, Justine Eliasson, and Riana Reis; great-nephews Christopher (Kacie Salada) Malluege, Erick (Brittany) Malluege, Tyler Warren, Rylie Reis, Jared Eliasson and Avi Lundwall. A Celebration of Norene's Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at The Harbor Church, 11125 Pt. Douglas Drive South, Hastings, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Immediately following the service, a reception will also be held at church. Private family interment will be held at Union Cemetery in Maplewood.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019