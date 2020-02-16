Home

Age 86 of Maplewood Norinne passed away February 10, 2020 surrounded by her 4 daughters. Preceded in death by loving husband, Raymond; parents, Grace and Oral Jordan; and brothers, Jack, Oral Jr. and Jerome. Survived by brother, Bill; daughters, Lori Kruse, Robin (Tom) Anderson, Julie Ledvina and Amy (Mike) Snell; grandchildren, Aaron, Jeremy, Melinda, Clayton, Levi, Addie, Libby and Ali; and great-grandsons, Henry, Max and Raymond. Norinne was the owner of Precision Forms printing company in Roseville and worked and as a Sensory Panelist at Land O' Lakes until the age of 80. Visitation 10-11:30am; with Memorial Service at 11:30am on Saturday, February 22nd at Path of Grace United Methodist Church, 759 E. County Road B, Maplewood. Memorials preferred to the church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
