1/
Norma Amy JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 18, 1932 ~ November 6, 2020 Norma was raised on a farm in Chisago Lake Township. She attended Gustavus for a year then graduated from Macalester College. She went on to be a beloved elementary teacher in the St. Paul Public Schools her entire career. She enjoyed traveling and learning to play the organ in her retirement and continued to be interested in community and world issues. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Amy Johnson; and brother, Harvey. Survived by a cousin, Suzanne Minar, friends, and of course her students. Much appreciation to the Staffs of The Wellington, Health Partners Hospice and Gloria Dei Lutheran for their loving care. Burial at Roselawn Cemetery. No services are planned. 651-489-1349





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved