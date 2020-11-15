December 18, 1932 ~ November 6, 2020 Norma was raised on a farm in Chisago Lake Township. She attended Gustavus for a year then graduated from Macalester College. She went on to be a beloved elementary teacher in the St. Paul Public Schools her entire career. She enjoyed traveling and learning to play the organ in her retirement and continued to be interested in community and world issues. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Amy Johnson; and brother, Harvey. Survived by a cousin, Suzanne Minar, friends, and of course her students. Much appreciation to the Staffs of The Wellington, Health Partners Hospice and Gloria Dei Lutheran for their loving care. Burial at Roselawn Cemetery. No services are planned. 651-489-1349