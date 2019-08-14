Home

Holy Cross Lutheran Church
6355 10th St N
St Paul, MN 55128
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
6355 10th St. N
Oakdale, MN
Peacefully August 13th, 2019 With her loving family by her side Age 81 of Oakdale. She will remain in the hearts of her husband, Ted; children, Kevin (Tami) Dean of Cottage Grove; Debbie Kaeder of Oakdale, Jeffrey Dean of Vadnais Heights, Juliene Norma Dean (Mike) of West Lakeland, and Karen Sue Dean of Oakdale; Scott (Erica) Carlson of Rockford MN, and Bryan (Amy) Carlson of Centerville; grandchildren, Amy, Mallory, Evan, Pamela, Heather, Kristina (Patrick), Andrea (LeRoy), Nicholas (Amanda), Nicole (Will), Jennifer (Andrew), Grant, Kaiya, Jared; great-grand-children, Matthew, Madison, Adrienne, McKenna, Gatlin; sister, Deyon Ziehme of Eau Claire; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Dean; her parents, John and Carmen (Belnap) Bauer; siblings, Mervin, Norman, "Gord;" and brother-in-law, Larry Ziehme. SRV: 11AM, Friday, August 16, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6355 10th St. N, Oakdale. Vis one hour prior at church. Burial Union Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
