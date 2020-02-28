|
(nee Fleischhacker) Age 86 of St. Paul Passed away on February 22, 2020 from heart failure while visiting her Canadian family. Wendy, Tammy & Dot were by her side. Preceded in death by husband Ron, daughter Peggy Tollefson, parents Frank & Thelma and siblings Elaine, Vivian, Frank "Buddy", Neil & Jerry. Survived by children Bill (Dianne), Wendy Anderson (Arne) & Thelma "Tammy" Stewart (John); grandsons Paul, Eric (Heather), Mark & Brandon; great grandchildren Lily, Annabelle, Callum, Jayce & Dalila; brother Don (Audrey); sister-in-law Bette-Jean; special friends Dot & Carole; nieces; nephews; her bingo family and other extended family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial TUESDAY, MARCH 3rd at 11:00 am at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 840 East 6th Street. Interment Union Cemetery. Visitation SUNDAY, MARCH 1ST from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway and one hour before the Mass at church on TUESDAY. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2020