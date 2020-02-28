Home

Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH
840-East 6th Street
Norma Jean E. WADELL

Norma Jean E. WADELL Obituary
(nee Fleischhacker) Age 86 of St. Paul Passed away on February 22, 2020 from heart failure while visiting her Canadian family. Wendy, Tammy & Dot were by her side. Preceded in death by husband Ron, daughter Peggy Tollefson, parents Frank & Thelma and siblings Elaine, Vivian, Frank "Buddy", Neil & Jerry. Survived by children Bill (Dianne), Wendy Anderson (Arne) & Thelma "Tammy" Stewart (John); grandsons Paul, Eric (Heather), Mark & Brandon; great grandchildren Lily, Annabelle, Callum, Jayce & Dalila; brother Don (Audrey); sister-in-law Bette-Jean; special friends Dot & Carole; nieces; nephews; her bingo family and other extended family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial TUESDAY, MARCH 3rd at 11:00 am at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 840 East 6th Street. Interment Union Cemetery. Visitation SUNDAY, MARCH 1ST from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway and one hour before the Mass at church on TUESDAY. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2020
