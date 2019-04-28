|
|
Of St. Paul Park, MN Passed peacefully in her home April 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Beatrice, NE August 6, 1934 to John and Carrie Nickeson, one of eight children. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 yrs, Tom. She leaves behind her brother John & her 5 children Julia, Becca, Christine, Thom & Tami. She was very active in her community, church, senior center, and the Red Hat Regal Singers. She was a Beloved Wife, Mother, Teacher & Friend. A Celebration of her life will be scheduled in the upcoming future at the Discovery Church in St. Paul Park.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019