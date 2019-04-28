Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma PERSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean PERSSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Jean PERSSON Obituary
Of St. Paul Park, MN Passed peacefully in her home April 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Beatrice, NE August 6, 1934 to John and Carrie Nickeson, one of eight children. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 yrs, Tom. She leaves behind her brother John & her 5 children Julia, Becca, Christine, Thom & Tami. She was very active in her community, church, senior center, and the Red Hat Regal Singers. She was a Beloved Wife, Mother, Teacher & Friend. A Celebration of her life will be scheduled in the upcoming future at the Discovery Church in St. Paul Park.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.