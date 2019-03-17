|
|
Age 92 of Saint Paul, passed peacefully on Monday afternoon, March 11, 2019, on the same day as her mother's birthday. Norma was born in New Orleans to the late Millie (Clifford) Boh and Edward Boh on August 2, 1926. She grew up near New Orleans' famed City Park in a charming pink house that was known for Millie's car-stopping gardens, and that perfect porch swing. Along with her beloved sister Shirley, she attended Dominican High School and College. Norma excelled both as a student and an athlete (tennis, volleyball and swimming). At the end of WW2, she was courted by a certain paratrooper from St. Paul who was stationed near New Orleans. Norma and Bob Doran married on Nov. 25, 1946. Norma soon experienced her first MN winter, and, soon after, gave birth to the first of seven children, Kathleen. Norma worked as a homemaker and an advisor to the family business, St. Patrick's Guild. Together she and Bob were active in the Catholic Athletic Association (which they helped co-found), the Catholic Youth Center, and a series of bowling leagues (including the legendary "No Sweat" league). After Bob's passing in 1972, she expanded her entrepreneurial portfolio and started an art gallery, then a cookware shop—both located on Grand Avenue—and she was a savvy real estate investor. Norma was also active as a volunteer for local charities; and was a regular at church services at Nativity and then the Assumption. Along with Bob, others who are now welcoming Norma include her parents, her daughter, Kathleen, her sister, Shirley, and a long list of many dear friends, including her best friend, Pat Kelly. She leaves a host of loved ones, including children Mike (Jean), Patricia, Tom (Mary Beth), Mimi, Tim (Barb) and John (Han); grandchildren Zoe, Christopher, Molly, Ben, Jesse, Nick, Cassandra, MaryBeth, Kevin, Robert, Sydney, Teresa, Annie, Daniel, Shepard, Cooper and Alexandra; a growing crew of great grandchildren; and her New Orleans family that includes Shirley's children and grandchildren. Norma's life will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, at The Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W., St. Paul, as follows: Visitation begins at 8:30 A.M.; Mass at 10 A.M.; and then a lunch with evocations at noon. Lunch will be at DeGidio's, 425 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Catholic Athletic Association (2136 Ford Parkway, #239, St. Paul, MN 55116) or The ALS Association (1919 University Ave. W., Suite 175, St. Paul, MN 55104). The Doran family would like to thank the staff at Walker Methodist at Westwood Ridge in West Saint Paul for their tender and attentive care while Norma was a resident.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019