|
|
Age 87, of Mahtomedi, MN Went to be with the Lord Jesus on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald (passed away in 2015) for 59 years; father of Bill (Cathy), David (Cynthia), and the late Robert (Lana); grandmother of Daniel, Rachel, Andrew (Melissa), Lucas, Jacob, Jesse, and Dan; great grandmother of Spencer Norma was as outgoing as anyone you would ever meet and always ready to have a lively conversation about almost anything. She was your friend within a matter of minutes or seconds. She was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed. Services: Funeral 11:30am Wednesday, January 8 at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO. VISITATION 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Interment private.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 7, 2020