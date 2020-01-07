Home

John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Norma STEIN Obituary
Age 87, of Mahtomedi, MN Went to be with the Lord Jesus on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald (passed away in 2015) for 59 years; father of Bill (Cathy), David (Cynthia), and the late Robert (Lana); grandmother of Daniel, Rachel, Andrew (Melissa), Lucas, Jacob, Jesse, and Dan; great grandmother of Spencer Norma was as outgoing as anyone you would ever meet and always ready to have a lively conversation about almost anything. She was your friend within a matter of minutes or seconds. She was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed. Services: Funeral 11:30am Wednesday, January 8 at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO. VISITATION 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Interment private.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 7, 2020
