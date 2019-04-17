|
Age 94, of Stillwater Passed away on April 13, 2019 Preceded in death by husband LeRoy. Survived by children, Dennis (Sue), Peter (Kim), Maureen (Kevin) Wilson, John (Carol), 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandsons and 2 great-grand daughters: one surviving brother, Harold, and sister-in-law, Ruth Larson. Norma was born on the family farm in Lindstrom, MN October 16, 1924. She attended St. Cloud State University and received a two-year teaching degree. She took her first teaching job in Braham, MN where she met her husband LeRoy of 63 years. In 1946 they married and in 1949 moved to Stillwater. Over the past 70 years she has been a member at Trinity Lutheran Church. Norma has volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school teacher, was an active circle member and leader, co-chaired the famous "lutefisk dinners" for at least 20 years, to name just a few of her many involvements. She kept the church at the center of her life and whenever there was a need to support a program, she often took charge of it and recruited volunteers. She also worked for Bradshaw Funeral Home for over 30 years. She loved staying active, meeting new people, being hospitable with her delicious meals and baked goods. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22nd from 5-8pm at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, 10:00am visitation and 11:00am service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th St. N, Stillwater. Norma was dedicated to education of all ages. Her wish is to help young students continue their education via college or technical school. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Trinity Lutheran - Education Scholarship Fund or to Lakeview Hospice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019