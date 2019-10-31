Home

Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
Norman C. MONJEAU Obituary
Age 78, of South St. Paul Passed away October 27, 2019 Norman is survived by his wife Audrey; daughters Nicole (David) Mathieu, Vidette (Joe Kobilka) Monjeau, Danielle (Philip) Christians and Genese (Joseph LeBlanc) Monjeau; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings Bill, Mel, Randy, Kathy, Jackie and Janice. He is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Jeannette; siblings Norma Jean, Geri, Marylynn and Pinky as well as nephew Butch. Memorial service will be 11 am, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Avenue, St. Paul Park with visitation for one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 31, 2019
