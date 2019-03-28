Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
6318 Kirke Alle
Askov, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
6318 Kirke Alle
Askov, MN
Norman Clifford JENSEN Obituary
Age 87 of Askov Passed away peacefully at home. Preceded in death by sons Daniel and James. Survived by wife Janet; children David, Joseph (Deb) & Ann (Kevin) Pliego; grandchildren Jessica, Aaron, Hannah, Brendan, Elaina; great-grandchildren Caitlin & Hunter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Memorial service Saturday (3/30) at 11 AM, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. 6318 Kirke Alle, Askov, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Oakland, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 28, 2019
