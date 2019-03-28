|
Age 87 of Askov Passed away peacefully at home. Preceded in death by sons Daniel and James. Survived by wife Janet; children David, Joseph (Deb) & Ann (Kevin) Pliego; grandchildren Jessica, Aaron, Hannah, Brendan, Elaina; great-grandchildren Caitlin & Hunter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Memorial service Saturday (3/30) at 11 AM, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. 6318 Kirke Alle, Askov, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Oakland, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 28, 2019