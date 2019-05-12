|
|
Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents Claude and Maureen McClure of Duluth MN, and wife Patricia (LeRoux). Survived by daughter Christine (Mark) Johnson of Culver City CA; son Scott (Deborah) of Afton MN; step-daughter Lisa (Capps) of Kernersville NC; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters Margaret (Dale) Rogers; Mary (Richard) Madill; Maureen (Joseph) Nelson; brother George (Orla); former wife and friend Georgann (Warren); many nieces and nephews and chocolate lab and best buddy, Rocky. Enjoyed gardening, recording daily weather statistics for the weather service, fishing and golfing. An active member of his church. Worked at FMC and Stylmark before retiring. Served as a US Navy seaman 1958-1962. He will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday June 3rd at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 341 Hamline Ave. South, in St. Paul, visitation one hour prior to 11:30 AM service, luncheon to immediately follow at church. 2:00 PM military honor service at Fort Snelling. Memorials to The Humane Society preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019