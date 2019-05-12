Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church
341 Hamline Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Snelling
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman McCLURE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman D. McCLURE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman D. McCLURE Obituary
Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents Claude and Maureen McClure of Duluth MN, and wife Patricia (LeRoux). Survived by daughter Christine (Mark) Johnson of Culver City CA; son Scott (Deborah) of Afton MN; step-daughter Lisa (Capps) of Kernersville NC; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters Margaret (Dale) Rogers; Mary (Richard) Madill; Maureen (Joseph) Nelson; brother George (Orla); former wife and friend Georgann (Warren); many nieces and nephews and chocolate lab and best buddy, Rocky. Enjoyed gardening, recording daily weather statistics for the weather service, fishing and golfing. An active member of his church. Worked at FMC and Stylmark before retiring. Served as a US Navy seaman 1958-1962. He will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday June 3rd at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 341 Hamline Ave. South, in St. Paul, visitation one hour prior to 11:30 AM service, luncheon to immediately follow at church. 2:00 PM military honor service at Fort Snelling. Memorials to The Humane Society preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.