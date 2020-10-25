Passed on October 7, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona, following a battle with cancer, surrounded by loving family members. He was born to Hiram and Alice Ackert on October 21, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota. As a young man, Norman had a motorcycle which he loved, and served in the Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Dolores, in 1953. He also became a pilot, enjoying flying his family to places like Grindstone Lake in Hinkley, MN, to visit his grandmother Martha. He was a master with his hands, building a blue speedboat that provided years of water fun for the family. During their nearly 61 years of marriage, Norman worked in insurance sales, did construction and masonry, and eventually became a sales manager for Trewax Corp. Ultimately he formed his own marketing/ sales representative business, AHL Marketing, Inc., in which he enjoyed working for many years. Norm and Dolores had a beautiful home on Jamaca Avenue in Grant Township, MN, which is where the family lived for over 20 years. Eventually they bought an RV and thus began several years of traveling and visiting friends and loved ones, retiring in Arizona and building a house in Happy Trails in Surprise. Norman touched many lives and he loved and enjoyed them all. He was a great son, brother, cousin, nephew, husband, father and friend to many. He is survived by his sister Annette Luscombe (Bob), daughter Sheri Ackert (Doug Hawthorne), son David Ackert (Karen), grandchildren Megan Hughes Rini (Adam), Alyssa Ackert, David Ackert Jr., Kaitlin Hughes, great-grand daughters Ellie, Grace, June, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and his beloved pug, Cranston. Although we already miss him terribly, we are comforted by the thought of his heavenly reunion with Dolores. Burial will be at Fort Snelling in St. Paul, in May 2021. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 21, 2021, noon to 4:00 pm at the VFW in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society
.