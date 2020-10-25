1/1
Norman David ACKERT
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed on October 7, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona, following a battle with cancer, surrounded by loving family members. He was born to Hiram and Alice Ackert on October 21, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota. As a young man, Norman had a motorcycle which he loved, and served in the Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Dolores, in 1953. He also became a pilot, enjoying flying his family to places like Grindstone Lake in Hinkley, MN, to visit his grandmother Martha. He was a master with his hands, building a blue speedboat that provided years of water fun for the family. During their nearly 61 years of marriage, Norman worked in insurance sales, did construction and masonry, and eventually became a sales manager for Trewax Corp. Ultimately he formed his own marketing/ sales representative business, AHL Marketing, Inc., in which he enjoyed working for many years. Norm and Dolores had a beautiful home on Jamaca Avenue in Grant Township, MN, which is where the family lived for over 20 years. Eventually they bought an RV and thus began several years of traveling and visiting friends and loved ones, retiring in Arizona and building a house in Happy Trails in Surprise. Norman touched many lives and he loved and enjoyed them all. He was a great son, brother, cousin, nephew, husband, father and friend to many. He is survived by his sister Annette Luscombe (Bob), daughter Sheri Ackert (Doug Hawthorne), son David Ackert (Karen), grandchildren Megan Hughes Rini (Adam), Alyssa Ackert, David Ackert Jr., Kaitlin Hughes, great-grand daughters Ellie, Grace, June, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and his beloved pug, Cranston. Although we already miss him terribly, we are comforted by the thought of his heavenly reunion with Dolores. Burial will be at Fort Snelling in St. Paul, in May 2021. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 21, 2021, noon to 4:00 pm at the VFW in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
VFW
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved