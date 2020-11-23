1/1
Norman F. AUSTVOLD
Age 89 of Woodbury, MN Passed away on November 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Berthin and Emma and sisters Borghild and Irene. Norman was born and raised on a family farm in Glenwood, MN. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954, where he was educated as an aircraft mechanic. He spent the majority of his career (35 years) working for 3M Co. on their private fleet of aircraft. In 1955 Norman met and married his beloved wife Evonne of 65 years. Norman was a faithful and devoted family man, attending Newport Lutheran Church for close to 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing (especially at his cabin on Pelican Lake), hunting, and farming (his sweetcorn was legendary). He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be lovingly remembered and missed deeply by his wife Evonne; daughter Kim (Thomas) Sullivan; son Hal (Angie); grand children Zachary (Lauren), Shawn, Stephenie, Jacob (Mallory), Justin (Mindy), Ashley, Ian, Isaac, and Elizabeth; great grandchildren Daniel, Sylix, Peter, Michael, Graham, Fredrik, Albert; and sister Ethel. Private family service December 12, 2020 with a celebration of life planned for next spring/summer. Memorials preferred to Ducks Unlimited or St. Croix Hospice. O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home – Woodbury, MN, 651-702-0301





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
