Age 97, of Hastings, formerly So. St. Paul Passed Away Peacefully August 7, 2019 He was a WWII Veteran and a former Dakota County Deputy Sheriff. Norman was preceded in death by his sons, Curtis and Jeffrey; and grandchildren, Erin Jean Okeson, and Craig Norman Felton. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Connie (Jerry) Felton, Cheryl (Terry) Hoines and Rhonda (Kevin) Okeson; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. Private Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019