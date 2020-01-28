Home

Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St.
Stillwater, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St.
Stillwater, MN
Norman J. DUPRE II Obituary
Age 81 of Stillwater, MN Passed away on January 25, 2020 He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol; children, Norm III, John, Bill, Jim, Michelle, and Paul; 14 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol. Norman is a graduate of Cretin High School (class of 1956) and Dunwoody College. He was a general contractor and owner of Dupre Builders, as well as a local Stillwater farmer. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave N., Stillwater, MN 55082 as well as one hour prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady Queen of Peace House (St. Michael's Catholic Church).
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 28, 2020
