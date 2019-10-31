Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
More Obituaries for Norman VOLKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman J. VOLKMAN


1924 - 2019
Norman J. VOLKMAN Obituary
April 3, 1924 ~ October 28, 2019 Navy Veteran of WWII Survived by wife of 75 years, Verna J. (Barber); sons Rodney (Gayle) and Gary (Shaun); grandchildren Dawn, Jeffery (Torrey), Douglas, Heather (Brian), Steven (Amy); 7 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; & brother Lester. Funeral Service Friday (11/1) 3:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 31, 2019
