Age 81 Of White Bear Lake Passed away March 9, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Palmer (Hazel) Vogel & Lucille (Jim) Fisher and brother Mel Vogel. Survived by loving companion of 38 years, Ellen Lemke; children Steven (Ann), Shelley Jackson, Jeff, Cindy Brown (George); Ellen's children Dave Lemke (Venus), Lori Schoonover (Andrew), Michael Lemke (Maria); grandchildren Stephen (Angela), Jessica (Brandon), Caitlin (Jason), George, Michael, Jared, Jordan, Mitchell, Mica (Micah), Mattie (Kyle), Nikki (Drew), Heidi, Josh, Megan, Jacob, Steven, Alexis & Luke; 6 great granddaughters; sister-in-law Linda Vogel and extended family and many friends. Norm was a draftsman with 3M, volunteer WBL Firefighter for 20 years and was very involved in his community. Service Wednesday, March 13th at 6:30 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation starting at 4:00 pm. Private interment Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019