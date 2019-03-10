Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman VOGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman P. VOGEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman P. VOGEL Obituary
Age 81 Of White Bear Lake Passed away March 9, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Palmer (Hazel) Vogel & Lucille (Jim) Fisher and brother Mel Vogel. Survived by loving companion of 38 years, Ellen Lemke; children Steven (Ann), Shelley Jackson, Jeff, Cindy Brown (George); Ellen's children Dave Lemke (Venus), Lori Schoonover (Andrew), Michael Lemke (Maria); grandchildren Stephen (Angela), Jessica (Brandon), Caitlin (Jason), George, Michael, Jared, Jordan, Mitchell, Mica (Micah), Mattie (Kyle), Nikki (Drew), Heidi, Josh, Megan, Jacob, Steven, Alexis & Luke; 6 great granddaughters; sister-in-law Linda Vogel and extended family and many friends. Norm was a draftsman with 3M, volunteer WBL Firefighter for 20 years and was very involved in his community. Service Wednesday, March 13th at 6:30 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation starting at 4:00 pm. Private interment Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now