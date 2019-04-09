Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Norman S. SMITH

Norman S. SMITH Obituary
Age 94, of Lilydale Passed away April 7, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Sam E. & Edith; brother Milton (Evelyn); sisters, Rolee (Les) Halper and Mulvien (David) Trach; niece Cohey Halper. Norman is survived by loving wife of 66 years Ethel; daughter, Nancy; son, David (Dede); grand children, Jaclyn (Philippe) Berdugo and Ben; brother-in-law, Bert Getzug and many loving nieces and nephew. Norman was the 2nd generation, co-owner of St Paul Plumbing and Heating, who loved to weekend boat on the St. Croix and years later at his lake home in Amery, WI. He took great pleasure in watching people react to his unique brand of humor. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. TUESDAY April 9th at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 So. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. SHIVA, 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Temple of Aaron Synagogue. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 9, 2019
