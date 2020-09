Age 85, of Roseville Passed away August 21, 2020 Survived by three children, five grand children and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife (Agnes) and grand daughter (Monique). Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sept. 12th from 2-5pm at VFW at 1145 Woodhill Dr. Roseville, MN 55113. Bring your Cheers not your tears.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store