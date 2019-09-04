|
|
Age 82 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Helen Hyska; brother, John; and sister, Jeanette. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Jean; children, Bill (Anne), Mike, Sharon and Kathy; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Thursday, September 5th at Holy Trinity Church, 6th Ave. So. at 8th St.; SSP. Visitation 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Heart of the Nation/TV Mass, PO Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214 or Diocese of St. Cloud/TV Mass, 305 N. 7th Ave., St. Cloud, MN 56303. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019