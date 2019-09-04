Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
6th Ave. So. at 8th St.
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
6th Ave. So. at 8th St.
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman HYSKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman W. HYSKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman W. HYSKA Obituary
Age 82 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Helen Hyska; brother, John; and sister, Jeanette. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Jean; children, Bill (Anne), Mike, Sharon and Kathy; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Thursday, September 5th at Holy Trinity Church, 6th Ave. So. at 8th St.; SSP. Visitation 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Heart of the Nation/TV Mass, PO Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214 or Diocese of St. Cloud/TV Mass, 305 N. 7th Ave., St. Cloud, MN 56303. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Download Now