Age 85, of Crosslake Formerly of Chaska Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020. A private family service was held. Norm was born on September 6, 1934 in St. Paul, MN to J. Norman Nelson and Esther (Scheuerman) Nelson. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Wilson High School. In 1956 he married Doris Riedel. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 2 years. Following his honorable discharge, Norm joined the Minnesota State Patrol in 1960 and served for 30 years – 26 years as a trooper, security for the Governor, one of the state's first Safety Education Officers, an instructor at the Patrol training facility, and the last 4 in the Brainerd lakes area. He and Doris retired in Crosslake at their lake home, where he spent the next 33 years. Norm sat on many boards, chaired, and emceed many functions and loved to hunt deer in Embarrass MN, ducks/geese in Saskatchewan Canada and fish on his lake. He enjoyed being with people, spending time with his family, and his evening bump of Wiser's Whiskey. Norm is survived by son, John (Debra) of Chaska; daughter, Nancy (Peter) Parris of Waconia; grandchildren, Geri (Dan) Shetka of New Prague, Matthew (Amanda) Parris of Eden Prairie, Nicholas Parris of Cologne, Kathleen (Adam) Angell of Omaha NE; four great-grandchildren; brother, Gordon (Joie)Nelson of Pine City; brother-in-law, Wallace (Lillian) Riedel of Hudson WI; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris of 47 years. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Masonic Cancer Center.