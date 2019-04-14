Home

Norris Whitwell CARNES


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norris Whitwell CARNES Obituary
Age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11th, 2019, with his wife Lesley at his side. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lesley Bollenbach Carnes; sisters: Jean Engle, Connie Newman (Tom); 3 children: Norris "Whit" Carnes, Jr (Carolyn), Holly Harmon (Brock), Clay Carnes (Lisa); 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces and nephews. Norris (aka "Spider", "Max", or "Bud"), a U. S. Naval Officer thru and thru, earned respect from people across the globe. He loved to work hard, entertain, tell jokes, travel, hunt upland game birds, manage his portfolio and enjoy his lovely home. Ever-curious, with a World Book Encyclopedia close-at-hand, Norris set and achieved high standards. Private family interment at Acacia Cemetery followed by a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Goodwill-Easter Seals MN 553 Fairview Ave N. St. Paul, MN 55104
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
