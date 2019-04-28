|
|
Age 94 died Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Norris K. Carnes and Elizabeth Whitwell Carnes, both whom graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1917. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lesley Bollenbach Carnes; 3 children - sons, Norris Whitwell Carnes, Clayton Chapman Carnes and daughter, Holly Carnes Harmon. Norris graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis in 1947. He later served as a naval officer on the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge before attending and graduating from Harvard Business school in 1953. Norris worked for DuPont on the East Coast, followed by 20 years with Johnson Well Screens in St. Paul. He later owned a successful business, Gopher Electronics for an additional 20 years as President and C.E.O. His life was filled with travel, much fun and laughter especially with his wife Lesley, and two sisters, Jean Carnes Engle and Constance Carnes Willhite Newman. A private memorial service was held in Norris' honor for the family. He will be missed!
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019