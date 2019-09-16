Home

Novie PLACE

Age 92, of Hastings Died peacefully Sept. 13, 2019 Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wed. (9/18) at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 400 W. Ninth St., Hastings. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held and interment will follow at Our Savior's Cemetery in Beldenville, WI. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tues. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & 1 hr prior to the service at church on Wed. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 16, 2019
